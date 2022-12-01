WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 732 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of two to three feet above 6,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph along the crest and through canyons. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of two to four feet conceivable above 8,000 feet. Snowfall of one to two feet possible from 7,000 feet to 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph along the crest and through canyons. * WHERE...Most of the Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, valid until 4 AM PST Friday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, valid from Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Total snow accumulations of eight to sixteen inches above 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph along the crest and through 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph along the crest * WHERE...Southern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, valid until 4 AM PST Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather