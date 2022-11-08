WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 325 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mariposa, south central Madera, eastern Merced and central Fresno Counties through 400 PM PST... At 324 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chowchilla to near Kerman. Movement was to the northeast at around 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts near 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Madera, Chowchilla, Kerman, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Madera Acres, Yosemite Lakes, Parkwood, Parksdale and Biola. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3722 11975 3673 11981 3658 12003 3718 12017 TIME...MOT...LOC 2324Z 254DEG 39KT 3713 12012 3666 12002 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather