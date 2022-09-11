WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

342 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Tulare.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 342 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Giant Forest, Buckeye Flat Campground, Lodgepole, Lodgepole

Campground, Potwisha Campground, Marble Fork Kaweah and Dorst

Creek Campground.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 430 PM PDT...

At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto,

East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake,

Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area,

Lakeview and Sage.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3368 11683 3355 11694 3367 11727 3387 11707

TIME...MOT...LOC 2243Z 126DEG 13KT 3367 11696

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather