WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

546 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern

County through 615 PM PDT...

At 546 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of California City, or 36 miles southwest of Ridgecrest,

moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jawbone Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3529 11800 3518 11801 3515 11821 3532 11823

TIME...MOT...LOC 0046Z 090DEG 9KT 3523 11808

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

