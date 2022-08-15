WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 434 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday through Friday. Maximum temperatures 98 to 103 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range Tuesday through Friday. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHEN...From late Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather