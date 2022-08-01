WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

412 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM PDT this afternoon for a

portion of central California, including the following county, Kern.

Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

