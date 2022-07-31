WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 320 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera and Mariposa. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather