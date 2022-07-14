WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 436 PM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kern County through 500 PM PDT... At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorm near Edwards AFB, or 26 miles northeast of Lancaster, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... California City, Edwards AFB and North Edwards. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3483 11776 3483 11793 3516 11812 3524 11778 TIME...MOT...LOC 2335Z 163DEG 22KT 3500 11790 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather