SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Merced

and west central Fresno Counties through 330 AM PDT...

At 303 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles southwest of Mendota, or 41 miles southwest of Madera, moving

north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Merced

and west central Fresno Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3680 12058 3656 12055 3654 12067 3670 12087

3676 12092

TIME...MOT...LOC 1003Z 165DEG 9KT 3661 12069

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

