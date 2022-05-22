WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1154 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PDT SUNDAY UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 6 PM PDT Sunday until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather