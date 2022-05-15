WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1137 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

