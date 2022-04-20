WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

635 PM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO

11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of

6 to 12 inches. Isolated accumulations up to 2 feet over

higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada north of Kern County above 5000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather