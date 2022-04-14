WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

911 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL

10 AM PDT FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 50

mph expected.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Valid from 2 PM PDT this afternoon until 10 AM PDT

Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel

will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi

Pass, including the town of Mojave, Highway 178 through and

below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and U.S.

Highway 395 north of Randsburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

