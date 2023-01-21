WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

141 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected. For higher elevations and gaps/passes, winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Bay Area (excluding coastal North Bay) and portions of

the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz

counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Given the recent rains and saturated soils

trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

