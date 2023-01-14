WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

541 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...San Mateo County

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Overflowing poor

drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of

water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 540 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Francisco, Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto,

South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster

City, Burlingame, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Belmont,

Millbrae, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside and

Highlands-Baywood Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

