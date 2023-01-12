WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

821 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

