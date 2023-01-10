WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

355 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County.

For the Salinas River...including Spreckels...Major flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of

record.

* WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels.

* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, The lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales,

Chualar, Spence, Spreckels and Castroville will have major

flooding. Major flooding will affect 40,000 acres or more of

agricultural land in the Salinas Valley. Some primary roads and

most secondary roads in the Salinas Valley will be flooded and

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this evening and continue rising to 28.4 feet by

Wednesday night. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

30.3 feet on 03/12/1995.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (4 pm PST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Salinas River

Spreckels 23.0 15.0 Tue 2 pm PST 28.4 26.1 22.3

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of Southwest California, including the following counties,

Riverside and San Bernardino.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sonoma

County through 430 PM PST...

At 356 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles southeast of Gualala, or 30 miles southeast of Point Arena,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Sonoma

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3858 12297 3851 12326 3854 12329 3857 12334

3858 12334 3865 12341 3881 12320

TIME...MOT...LOC 2356Z 244DEG 23KT 3855 12336

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Riverside and San Diego.

_____

