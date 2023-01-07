WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

138 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...North Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to very saturated soils, even winds

on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.

When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power

outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay Area.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Central Coast & Monterey Bay Region.

