WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

536 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING...

The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in

effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California,

including the following counties, in central California, Monterey

and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa,

Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 535 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

Between 0.2 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord,

Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro,

Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon,

Pleasanton, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of northern

California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin,

Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma.

The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area.

Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning.

Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather