WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 229 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California... Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville affecting Sonoma County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding. * WHERE...Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Monitor stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 30.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.4 feet on 12\/24\/2012. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE SIX RIVERS LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... rainfall continue to be possible over the Western and southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar. area, Northern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Western and southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Western and southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX rainfall continue to be possible over the western portions of the River Complex burn scar. area, Northern Trinity. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the western portions of the River watch. Residents near the Coffee Creek portions of the River Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. rainfall over the western portions of the River Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather