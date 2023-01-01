WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

253 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Alameda.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Alameda Creek near Sunol remains at minor flood stage

due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 250 AM PST, Flooding is occurring in the warned area.

- Additional runoff is possible in the warned area which will

continue the flooding, however, creek levels will gradually

lower over the next couple of hours.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fremont and Sunol.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

