WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 741 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 745 PM PST this evening for a portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather