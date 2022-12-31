WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

433 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...The North Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Ongoing rain and runoff.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHERE...The Bay Area and Central Coast

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

