WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1258 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following county,

Santa Clara.

Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for

portions of central California, northern California and western

California.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather