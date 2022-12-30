WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service San Francisco CA 310 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 .Light to moderate rain will continue to saturate soils across the region today, ahead of a strong Pacific storm tonight through Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain will develop late this afternoon and evening across North Bay before spreading south and east during the late night and early morning hours on Saturday. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A number of forecast points on North Bay rivers and streams are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and potentially above flood stage. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHERE...Portions of central California, northern California and western California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley\/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley\/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. In western California, San Francisco. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday evening. flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. - A number of forecast points on East and South Bay streams and creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather