WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

801 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

