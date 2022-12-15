WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1132 PM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 33 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of California.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST Thursday.

For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35

will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST Thursday.

For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

