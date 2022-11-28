WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1145 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Tonight...

Patchy fog has developed along portions of Monterey Bay and within

the Salinas Valley. Visibility reductions to around 1/2 mile have

been observed, with reductions to around 1/4 mile possible in

spots. Patchy fog should persist at least through the next few,

with some potential for it to linger a bit later.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may

widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and

leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road

when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow

extra time to travel to destinations.

