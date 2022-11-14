WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1154 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 35 degrees or colder will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior

Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather