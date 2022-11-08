WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 211 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 215 AM PST early this morning for a portions of the Monterey Peninsula. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat but more rain is possible later tonight into the early morning hours. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather