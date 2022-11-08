WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1145 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Monterey Peninsula through 1215 AM PST... At 1145 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm offshore from Pacific Grove, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Monterey, Pacific Grove and Del Monte Forest. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3656 12206 3660 12207 3668 12200 3664 12189 3652 12198 TIME...MOT...LOC 0745Z 208DEG 13KT 3658 12199 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather