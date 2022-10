WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 8, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

952 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

Valley fog is rapidly evaporating with solar heating, so the

advisory will be allowed to expire.

