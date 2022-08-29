WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 100 PM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from the upper 90s up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s up to 110 possible, particularly across the interior. Overnight temperatures cooling only into the 60s in lower elevations and 70s to 80s in the higher terrain. * WHERE...The entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening. from the heat. Onshore winds and marine influences from the Pacific Ocean may limit daytime heating near the coast with afternoon highs in the 70s to 80s, ultimately reducing heat related risks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather