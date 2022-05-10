WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

421 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Sonoma

County through 445 PM PDT...

At 421 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Middletown, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Calistoga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3874 12271 3872 12271 3871 12270 3870 12267

3870 12265 3868 12264 3866 12262 3867 12254

3862 12256 3848 12268 3866 12283 3875 12273

TIME...MOT...LOC 2321Z 312DEG 5KT 3869 12269

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

