WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

356 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Napa

County through 430 PM PDT...

At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Calistoga, or 9 miles south of Middletown, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin and Deer Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3858 12225 3838 12257 3864 12267 3867 12261

3869 12253

TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 316DEG 5KT 3863 12258

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Napa

At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Napa, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Napa and Yountville.

LAT...LON 3836 12207 3834 12207 3832 12209 3832 12221

3829 12220 3827 12219 3827 12221 3826 12222

3826 12219 3825 12221 3822 12220 3843 12249

3852 12235

TIME...MOT...LOC 2257Z 311DEG 12KT 3840 12232

