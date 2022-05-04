WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

534 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

...SNEAKER WAVES AND ENHANCED RIP CURRENTS THURSDAY...

.A longer period northwest swell will arrive early Thursday. The

long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves

and strong rip currents. Individuals are advised to remain off of

exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY

MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

along the coast.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming

and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong

rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

