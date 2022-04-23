WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Francisco CA 723 PM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...SNEAKER WAVES AND ENHANCED RIP CURRENTS SUNDAY... .A long period northwest swell arrives through the day on Sunday. This long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, especially during the afternoon and evening. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during Sunday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather