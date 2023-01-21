WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 804 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind potential will be Monday morning below the Cajon Pass and near the coastal foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind potential will be along the south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather