WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Diego CA

356 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...The National Weather Service in San Diego CA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in California...

San Diego River At Fashion Valley affecting San Diego County.

For the San Diego River...including Fashion Valley...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. The river is forecast to crest

around noon today, then fall below flood stage this evening with

flooding of low-water crossings continuing past midnight.

* WHERE...San Diego River At Fashion Valley.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 11.3 feet, Flood stage. Minor flood. Low water

crossings on the river in Mission Valley are closed and under

water. Roads impacted include...Fashion Valley Road, Avenida Del

Rio, Camino Del Este, Camino De La Reina, and Mission Center Road.

Water flows into Fashion Valley parking lot. Fashion Valley

transit center closed.

At 13.5 feet, Parking structures designed for flooding fill with

water. Golf course under water. Portions of Hotel Circle Road

North under water. Access restrictions to hotels possible. Trolley

station at Fashion Valley impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:17 AM PST Monday the stage was 11.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early this morning to a crest of 11.9 feet this afternoon. It

will then fall below flood stage this evening.

- Flood stage is 11.3 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather