WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

222 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet today, building to 5 to 10

feet tonight through Tuesday. Highest surf in San Diego County.

* WHERE...Beaches of San Diego and Orange Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight decrease in surf today will be

followed by a larger west swell tonight through Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather