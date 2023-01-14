WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 317 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 612 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 612 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Rockslides and minor mud flows on mountain highways, especially near the El Dorado Fire burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 317 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista, Redlands, and Running Springs. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will may trigger rockslides, mudslides, and minor debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around recently burned areas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather