WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1259 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet through Saturday. Minor

coastal flooding possible through Saturday during high tide.

Surf decreases on Sunday with breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet

through Sunday.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For

the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Minor flooding of low lying beach

areas, parking lots, and boardwalks around high tide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.08 ft at 213 AM Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Local sets 10 to 12 feet

through Saturday.

* WHERE...Orange County beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor

beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.23 ft 218 AM Saturday.

