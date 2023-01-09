WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

830 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph tonight, becoming south to southwest on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN...Through 4 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds early this evening from the

southeast, with a turn more to the south to southwest on

Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph. Higher gusts to 75 MPH are possible on the ridges and

desert slopes.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.

