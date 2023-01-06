WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF WARNING Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 353 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying areas and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swells of 10 to 13 feet with a period of 16 to 19 seconds from 270 degrees will produce very high surf. The surf could increase to 16 feet this morning before subsiding late today. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST today. isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. surf could increase to 12 feet this morning before subsiding Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather