HIGH SURF WARNING

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

933 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking

waves of 10 to 16 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor

coastal flooding.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion

can be expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A westerly swell of 10 to 13 feet and a

period of 16 to 19 seconds from 270 degrees will produce very

high surf. The surf will steadily increase today to around 10

feet, then increase to as high as 16 feet tonight through

Friday morning. This should be a short-lived event as the surf

will subside late Friday.

Also, the following are the high tides for La Jolla:

Today: 3.5 feet at 09:39 PM. Friday: 5.9 feet at 808 AM.

Friday morning will be the time when coastal flooding is most likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and

surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

high surf. The surf will steadily increase today to around 8

feet, then increase to as high as 12 feet tonight through

Also, the following are the high tides for Newport Beach:

Today: 3.6 feet at 09:41 PM. Friday: 5.9 feet at 8:08 AM.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...For both the Wind Advisory and the High Wind Watch: The

Shasta Valley in Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5

and the communities of Grenada and Weed.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through

Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

The strongest winds will occur on Saturday. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if

operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are

possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and Modoc County.

In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes higher

elevations of the Warners and the Winter Rim.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially

if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines

are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

