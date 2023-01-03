WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

125 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Very high surf of 10 to 14 feet expected at some

beaches.

* WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County.

* WHEN...From late Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Areas of

coastal flooding and beach erosion probable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A westerly swell of 10 to 12 feet and a

period of 16 to 18 seconds will produce very high surf, highest

in San Diego County. This should be a short-lived event as the

swell will lower rapidly late Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

