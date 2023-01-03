WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 139 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Very high surf of 10 to 14 feet expected at some beaches. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...From late Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Areas of coastal flooding and beach erosion probable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A westerly swell of 10 to 12 feet and a period of 16 to 18 seconds will produce very high surf, highest in San Diego County. This should be a short-lived event as the swell will lower rapidly late Friday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather