WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

511 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Cloud to ground lightning expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Isolated thunderstorms could bring cloud-to-ground

lightning strikes at the beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms will move onshore,

impacting the beaches through this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions due

to lightning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather