WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

400 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Southwest

California, including the following county, San Diego.

Heavier rainfall is moving east out of the advisory area. Additional

light rain will continue but will taper off over the next couple

hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

