WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 753 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible through late tongiht near the Cajon Pass. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through and below the San Gorgonio Pass. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible through late tonight on the coastal slopes. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest and most widespread winds will occur along the coastal mountain slopes and adjacent foothill areas. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... Advisory strength winds are no longer expected. _____